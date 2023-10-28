Mukesh Ambani Targeted With Rs 20 Crore Demand and Deadly Warning

Reliance Industries chairman, Mukesh Ambani, has received a death threat earlier tis week, as reported by the police on Saturday. The threat, which was conveyed via email, demanded a sum of Rs 20 crore under the threat of violence, with the sender claiming to have access to India's top marksmen.
This menacing email was sent on October 27 by an individual named Shadab Khan. Security personnel at Mr. Ambani's Mumbai residence, Antilia, promptly brought this death threat to the attention of the authorities, leading to the filing of an official complaint.
"If you don't give us 20 crore rupees, we will kill you. We have the best shooters in India," the email said.
The Gamdevi Police in Mumbai have initiated an investigation into this matter and registered a case against an unidentified person, citing sections 387 and 506(2) of the Indian Penal Code.
Notably, this isn't the first instance of death threats being directed at Mukesh Ambani.
In the past, Mumbai Police arrested an individual from Bihar who made anonymous calls threatening Mr. Ambani and his family members. These threats included a plan to "blow up" the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and the Ambani family's residence, 'Antilia,' in south Mumbai.
Furthermore, in 2021, an SUV laden with explosives was discovered in close proximity to Mr. Ambani's south Mumbai residence. The individual in possession of the vehicle, businessman Hiran, was later found dead in a creek in the neighboring Thane area on March 5 of the same year.