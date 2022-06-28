Mukesh Ambani Resigns As Director Of Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, the digital arm of Reliance Industries on Tuesday announced that Ambani would resign as the director of the company effective from June 27.

The company said that it had appointed Akash Ambani, the son of Mukesh Ambani and a non-executive director as the chairman of the board.

The position of managing director of the company will be taken over by Pankaj Mohan Pawar from June 27.

According to a statement, the board of directors approved the appointment of Raminder Singh Gujral and KV Chowdary as additional directors of the company, designated as independent directors for five years from June 27, 2022, subject to approval of the shareholders, during the meeting held yesterday.

The board approved the appointment of Pankaj Mohan Pawar as the managing director of the company for five years awaiting approval of shareholders.