Mukroh Firing: Massive Protests Held Outside Meghalaya CM’s Residence

The Save Hynñiewtrep Mission (SHM), a conglomeration of five NGOs gathered in Meghalaya’s capital Shillong and staged demonstrations against the killing of at least six persons in the Mukroh firing incident.

The agitating protestors burnt effigies of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma after in front of the premises of Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma's residence at Polo Hills.

The protesters belonged to five organisations namely the Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC), East Jaintia National Council (EJNC), Jaintia Students’ Movement (JSM), Hynniewtrep Achik National Movement (HANM) and the Confederation of Ri Bhoi People (CoRP).

The protesters strongly condemn the alleged failure of the Centre, Meghalaya and Assam Governments to resolve the long pending border dispute.

It may be mentioned that, at least six people, including an Assam forest guard, were killed in the firing incident along the inter-state border on November 22 after a truck transporting illegally-felled timber was intercepted by forest personnel of Assam.