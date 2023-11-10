Mumbai: 3 Killed, 6 Injured In Multi-Car Crash at Bandra-Worli Sea Link

In a tragic road accident, three people, including two women, were killed and six others were injured on Thursday night after a speeding car crashed into as many as six parked vehicles.
Reportedly, the incident occurred at the Toll Plaza near Brandra-Worli sea link.
The six injured are currently undergoing treatment and two among them are in a critical condition, sources said.
According to reports, the speeding car, which was a Toyota Innova was coming from Worli towards Bandra, 100 meters before the toll plaza on sea link when it collided with a vehicle at around 10.15 pm. After colliding, the driver of the car sped up trying to escape from the spot and then hit 2-3 vehicles at the toll plaza.
The driver of the car, who also suffered minor injuries, has been taken into custody and his car has been seized by the police. Currently, the police are conducting further investigation into the matter.
Earlier in March, a three-year-old girl lost her life while a speeding car rammed into another car near Bandra Kurla Complex. The accused was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.