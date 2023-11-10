Mizoram Assembly Elections: Repolling Underway at 13-Muallungthu Polling Station

Repolling at the 13-Muallungthu polling station in Mizoram’s 20-Aizawl South III (ST) Assembly Constituency is currently underway in a peaceful manner, reports said on Friday.
According to sources, the repolling began at 7 am today and a total of 1,084 electors have cast their votes till 9 am.
The polling is slated to end by 4 pm.
“There is no law and order issue and voting has been peaceful so far,” a senior poll official said. Four candidates are in the fray in Aizawl South-III constituency.
The repolling was initiated after a report submitted by the Returning Officer for the constituency.
The Mizoram Elections 2023 saw a voter turnout of around 77.73 percent as of 8 p.m. as the 40 assembly seats went to polls on Tuesday.
Mizoram elections voting began at 7 a.m. and lasted until 4 p.m. Over 8 lakh (8,50,288) persons were eligible to vote in the north-eastern state's 1,276 polling stations.
According to data from the Voter Turnout app, the Serchhip district had the highest voter turnout of 84.49 percent. This was followed by voter turnout of 84.23 percent in the Mamit district and 84.16 percent in the Hnahthial district. Tuikum-27 had the highest voter turnout of the assembly constituencies, with 87.32 percent.