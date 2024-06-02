Mumbai Airport Declares Emergency After Bomb Threat on Paris-Mumbai Vistara Flight

On May 28, a bomb scare on IndiGo's Delhi-Varanasi flight, which was later found to be a hoax, involved a tissue paper with "bomb@5.30" written on it in the lavatory. Earlier, on May 22, the North Block in Delhi, housing the Home Ministry office, received a bomb threat. Additionally, on May 11, IGI Airport and the Northern Railways' CPRO office received similar threats. On May 1, around 150 schools received bomb threats, causing widespread panic among schools and parents.