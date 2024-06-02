Mumbai Airport Declares Emergency After Bomb Threat on Paris-Mumbai Vistara Flight

A full emergency was declared at Mumbai airport on Sunday after a Vistara flight from Paris received a bomb threat. This marks the second threat against a Vistara flight in the past two days. On Friday, a Delhi-Srinagar flight was also threatened.
The airline reported that flight UK 024 from Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport to Mumbai received a handwritten note on an airsickness bag, threatening a bomb. Despite the threat, the flight landed safely at 10:19 am, after which security agencies began a thorough check.
"A security concern was noted by our staff onboard flight UK 024 from Paris to Mumbai on June 2, 2024," Vistara stated. A spokesperson for the airline mentioned that following protocol, Vistara immediately informed the relevant authorities. The flight landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, and the airline is fully cooperating with security agencies for all mandatory checks.
On Friday, operations at Srinagar airport were disrupted for an hour after a Vistara flight from Delhi received a bomb threat. The aircraft was searched by bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs, but it turned out to be a hoax.
On May 28, a bomb scare on IndiGo's Delhi-Varanasi flight, which was later found to be a hoax, involved a tissue paper with "bomb@5.30" written on it in the lavatory. Earlier, on May 22, the North Block in Delhi, housing the Home Ministry office, received a bomb threat. Additionally, on May 11, IGI Airport and the Northern Railways' CPRO office received similar threats. On May 1, around 150 schools received bomb threats, causing widespread panic among schools and parents.