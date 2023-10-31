Mumbai Bids Goodbye to Iconic ‘Kaali-Peeli’ Taxis

When a movie is shot or someone clicks a photograph in Mumbai, we can guess the location in a few seconds without reading the captions or any further explanation if we get the tiniest glimpse of these taxis but not anymore as the black-and-yellow taxis have been bowed out from the city’s streets to give way to newer models and app-based cab services following the path of retirement recently taken by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport’s (BEST) legendary red double-decker diesel buses, reports stated.