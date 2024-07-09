Mumbai BMW Hit-and-Run: Key Accused Shiv Sena Leader’s Son Arrested

In a tragic turn of events, Mihir Shah, the main accused in the BMW hit-and-run incident that claimed the life of Kaveri Nakhwa, was arrested on Tuesday, three days after the accident.
The 24-year-old son of Rajesh Shah, a leader from the Eknath Shinde-led Palghar Shiv Sena, had been on the run since the incident. The Mumbai Police determined to apprehend him, formed 14 teams and enlisted the help of the Crime Branch, also issuing a lookout circular (LOC) against him.
The hit-and-run occurred early Sunday morning in Mumbai’s Worli area. Mihir Shah, allegedly driving the BMW, fatally knocked down 45-year-old Kaveri Nakhwa and injured her husband, Pradeep, while the couple was on their two-wheeler.
The police investigation revealed a horrifying sequence of events: the car, driven by Shah, dragged Kaveri Nakhwa for 1.5 kilometers. Disturbing CCTV footage showed Shah and his chauffeur, Rajrishi Bidawat, pulling the woman off the bonnet, placing her on the road, and then running over her again while reversing the vehicle.
After the car stalled near Kalanagar, Mihir Shah called his father, Rajesh Shah, who arrived in a Mercedes and instructed his son to flee. Rajesh Shah then planned to tow the BMW away from the scene.
The elder Shah and Rajrishi Bidawat were later produced in the court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate SP Bhosale on July 8. Rajesh Shah was remanded to 14-day judicial custody but was later granted bail, while Bidawat received one-day police custody.
The concerted efforts of the Mumbai Police led to Mihir Shah's arrest near Mumbai. The authorities’ determination and swift action reflect their commitment to justice in the face of such a grievous crime.