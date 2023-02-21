Mumbai Cops Book Man for Manhandling Sonu Nigam at Live Concert

A man has been booked for voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint and other changes in connection to a scuffle incident reported during Sonu Nigam’s live concert in Mumbai on Monday night.

Mumbai Police registered the case under IPC sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 231 (wrongful restraint), and 337 (causing hurt by act engdangering life or personal safety of others) on the basis of the singer’s complaint.

DCP Hemrajsingh Rajput said, “After live concert, Sonu Nigam was coming down from stage when a man held him. After objection he pushed Sonu Nigam and two other men with himfrom the steps, one of those two men sustained injuries. Accused’s name is Swapnil Phaterpekar.”

The incident took place at Sonu Nigam’s live concert in Chembur area of Mumbai.

Following the incident, he reached Chembur Police Station to lodge a complaint prompting police to file a case.

Meanwhile, no arrest has been made so far.

According to news agency ANI, the accused is suspected to be the son of a local MLA.

Sources to the news agency said, “He allegedly reached out to the singer for a selfie when the scuffle broke out between him and Sonu Nigam’s security.”

Recalling the incident, Singer Sonu Nigam told the reporters, "After the concert, I was coming down from stage when a man held me. Then he pushed Hari & Rabbani who came to save me. Then I fell on steps."

"Rabbani (the injured one, who accompanied Sonu) could have died today if there were some iron rods lying down. He was pushed in such a way... you could see in the video...Even I was about to fall," he said.