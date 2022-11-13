Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Gold Worth Rs 32 Crores in Separate Ops

The Mumbai Airport Customs seized 61 Kg gold worth Rs 32 Crore in two separate operations, said a senior Customs official on Sunday.

At least seven passengers were arrested in connection to the two seizures.

The official informed that this has been the highest seizure in a single day reported in the history of Mumbai Airport Customs. The arrested persons include five men and two female passengers on Friday.

In the first case, four passengers of Indian nationality who landed from Tanzania were found carrying the smuggled gold in the form of one Kg bars ingeniously concealed in specially designed waist belts with multiple pockets. A total of 53 Kg of gold valued at Rs 28.17 Crore was recovered from the four passengers.

The specially designed belts with UAE-made gold bars concealed inside were handed over to the passengers by a person of Sudanese nationality at Doha airport during the transit time.

At Mumbai Airport, based on the continuous monitoring of suspicious flights and building on the data-based analysis from the earlier high-quantum gold and foreign currency seizures, a systematic profiling of suspect passengers was undertaken on sensitive flights from certain places in Africa and the Middle East, read the statement of Customs.

In the recent case of Foreign Currency seizure of 4.08 crores, the pattern and mode of operation noticed along with profiling of foreign national passengers and extrapolating the patterns led to success in this case.

During the operation, four Indian passengers arrived from Doha on Qatar Airways Flight No. QR-556 were intercepted. On enquiry, they were found to be coming from Tanzania.

As per the senior customs officials, during the personal search of the said passengers, 53 Kg of Gold was recovered in total.

The gold bars were concealed on their body in a specially designed belt, having multiple pockets, wrapped around their torso.