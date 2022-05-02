Mumbai-Durgapur SpiceJet Flight Encounters Turbulence, 13 Injured

At least 13 passengers have sustained major injuries after a SpiceJet flight operating from Mumbai to Durgapur in West Bengal encountered severe turbulence while landing on Sunday evening.

The injured passengers were provided with immediate medical assistance after the Boeing B737 aircraft operating as SpiceJet flight SG-945 arrived at Durgapur.

According to sources, the passengers sustained injuries as cabin baggage fell on many of them, leading to head injuries to several flyers. The mid-air turbulence was a result of extremely bad weather.

In a statement, SpiceJet said, "SpiceJet Boeing B737 aircraft operating flight SG-945 from Mumbai to Durgapur encountered severe turbulence during descent which unfortunately resulted in injuries to a few passengers. Immediate medical assistance was provided upon arrival in Durgapur.”

The matter has been reported to the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and a probe is underway regarding the incident.

Also Read: Tripura: Sudip Roy Barman Attacked, CM Instructs Action against Miscreants