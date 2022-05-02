Tripura: Sudip Roy Barman Attacked, CM Instructs Action against Miscreants

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb instructed the state police officials to take stern action against the perpetrators who allegedly attacked Congress leader and Former Health Minister of the state Sudip Roy Barman.

Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman, his security staff and driver sustained injuries when a group of miscreants attacked them outside the residence of advocate Somik Deb at Agartala on Sunday.

Barman, who was discussing a legal matter with Deb at the time of incident, escaped unhurt. However his driver and security guard sustained injuries.

Both the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police officers rushed to the spot after they were informed about the attack. However, the miscreants fled the scene before they arrived.

According to Barman, the miscreants snatched the weapon of his personal security guard.

A case has been registered in the West Agartala police station.

Meanwhile, Tripura Police has said that one person has been arrested in connection with the case. However, the identity of the arrested accused person has not been disclosed yet.

Also Read: Assam: ‘Yoga Utsav’ Organized in Sivasagar