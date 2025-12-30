Mumbai: Four Killed, Nine Injured as Bus Runs Over Pedestrians in Bhandup

Mumbai witnessed a tragic late-night accident on Monday when a BEST bus lost control and rammed into pedestrians in the Bhandup area, leaving four people dead and at least nine others injured. The incident occurred around 10 pm, sending shockwaves through the neighbourhood.

According to officials, the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment. Some of them are reported to be in serious condition.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), which operates Mumbai’s public bus services, confirmed that the accident took place when the bus was being reversed at the endpoint of its route. The bus reportedly went out of control and hit several people standing nearby.

Mumbai Police said the driver, Santosh Ramesh Sawant (52), a BEST staff driver, was behind the wheel at the time of the incident, while Bhagwan Bhau Ghare (47) was on duty as the conductor. Soon after the accident, a large police contingent was deployed at the site to control the situation and manage traffic, as panic gripped the area.

Senior officials and emergency response teams reached the spot immediately to assist in rescue and relief operations.

An investigation has been launched to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. Authorities are examining whether a mechanical fault or human error led to the tragedy.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed deep sorrow over the incident and termed it “extremely unfortunate.” Announcing financial relief, he said that an ex-gratia amount of Rs.5 lakh would be provided to the families of each deceased victim. In a post on X, the Chief Minister paid heartfelt tributes to those who lost their lives.

