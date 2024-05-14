Mumbai Hoarding Collapse: Death Toll Rises to 14, Rescue Ops Underway

The death toll in the hoarding collapse incident in Mumbai's Ghatkopar has risen to 14, sources said on Tuesday.
Reportedly, a large hoarding collapsed in Ghatkopar on Monday evening trapping over 100 people and claiming several lives.
According to the National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF), 74 people have been rescued alive from the spot, while 14 have been declared dead. The count of total victims now stands at 88.
Meanwhile, NDRF Inspector Gaurav Chauhan said that the incident occurred around 5 pm, with a massive advertising hoarding collapsing onto a petrol pump. Despite challenges such as the risk of fire, the NDRF has been tirelessly employing cranes to clear debris and locate survivors.
Authorities have taken swift action, with Mumbai police filing a case against owner Bhavesh Bhide and others under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.
On the other hand, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced a Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia payment to the families of the deceased, along with government coverage for the medical expenses of the injured.