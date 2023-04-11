Mumbai: Minor Boy Held For Threatening To Kill Salman Khan

Mumbai police on Tuesday arrested a 16-year-old minor boy for allegedly threatening to kill Bollywood superstar Salman Khan during a phone call.

According to information, the threat call was made to the Mumbai Police control room on April 10 and caller has been identified as Rockey Bhai from Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

In the call, he said that he was a Gau Rakshak (cow-vigilante) and threatened to "eliminate" Salman Khan on April 30.

Mumbai police further revealed that the caller was found to be a minor.

"As of now, we don't think the call should be taken seriously. But we are probing why the minor behaved in such a way," an officer said.

Earlier on March 26, an individual identified as Dhakad Ram, a resident of Luni in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district, was arrested for sending a threat mail to Salman.

The accused, in his mail, alleged that the superstar will meet the same fate as "Sidhu Moosewala."

After assessing threat perceptions, the Mumbai police had provided the actor with Y+ category security. The state government also assigned security escorts to the superstar after he received a threat letter from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.