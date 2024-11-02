Mumbai Police Initiates Extradition Process for Anmol Bishnoi in Salman Khan Firing Case

The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police has initiated the extradition process to bring Anmol Bishnoi, younger brother of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, back from the US. Anmol is wanted in connection with the firing incident outside actor Salman Khan's residence.
A special court for Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) cases has issued a non-bailable warrant for Anmol's arrest. Police sources indicated that they are awaiting specific court documents to finalize the formalities before submitting a proposal to the central government for further action. Additionally, a red corner notice has been issued for his international search.
The extradition process was prompted after authorities in the US alerted the Mumbai Police about Anmol's presence there; he was previously believed to be in Canada. Last month, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) included Anmol on its most-wanted list and announced a reward of ₹10 lakh for information leading to his arrest.
The Bishnoi gang gained notoriety following the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala in 2022 and resurfaced in the news after the firing incident outside Salman Khan's Bandra home in April. Security measures have been heightened around Khan's residence as threats from Lawrence Bishnoi persist, linked to the 1998 blackbuck hunting case.
Both Anmol and Lawrence Bishnoi, along with Canada-based gangster Goldie Brar, are accused in the firing incident. According to police charges, Anmol had urged shooters in a nine-minute address, claiming they were about to "script history."
The Bishnoi gang is also under investigation for the murder of politician Baba Siddique, who had close ties to Salman Khan, last month. In 2022, the Bishnoi brothers faced allegations of conspiring to raise funds and recruit individuals for "terrorist acts" across Delhi and other regions in India.