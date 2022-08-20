Mumbai Police Receive Threat Messages Warning Another '26/11 Style Attack'

The Mumbai Police Traffic Control reportedly received threat message warning another 26/11 like terror attack in the state, sending authorities in a tussle.

Officials said that the police traffic control reportedly received messages over WhatsApp warning of another terror attack, apparently from the neighbouring country.

However, the information of the sender and details regarding the supposed terror attack is yet to be ascertained.

According to reports, the threat messages also mentioned about the horrifying 26/11 Mumbai attack and claimed that the city would relive the memories by heavily armed 10 Pakistani extremists in the next terror attack.

Notably, this comes days after a suspicious boat loaded with heavy weaponry was found off a beach in Maharashtra’s Raigad district.

Security agencies had found AK-47 rifles along with magazines and live ammunition packed in a sophisticated military grade box.

Leader of the Opposition Ajit Pawar urged the government should take the threat messages seriously and probe into the matter.