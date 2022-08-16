Mumbai Police Seize Drugs Worth Over Rs 1,000 Crores In Major Bust

In a major drug bust, Mumbai police seized over 500 kilograms of contraband substances believed to be worth Rs 1,026 crores.

According to reports, the drugs were seized on August 13 during a raid at a mephedrone or MD manufacturing unit in Gujarat.

Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Worli unit took action on the matter, reported PTI.

The raid at a manufacturing unit in Ankleshwar town of Gujarat based on a tip-off. They seized 513 kilograms of synthetic drug.

The ANC team also arrested the owner of the drug unit, Giriraj Dixit, who reportedly holds a master’s degree in Chemistry, informed officials.