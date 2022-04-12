Mumbai Recognized as “Tree City of the World”

Mumbai has been chosen as the "2021 Tree City of the World" by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations (UN) jointly with Arbor Day Foundation.

This was informed by the Department of Public Relations and Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation on Tuesday.

Mumbai is the second city in India to receive this distinction after Hyderabad. Due to this pride, the city of Mumbai, which is known as 'Dream City', has now got a new identity as 'Tree City'.

The feat becomes more stunning as the never-sleeping city was one among the group of 138 cities among 21 countries that were recognized for sustaining greenery amid the fast-developing urban jungles.

The city of Mumbai is now one of the leading global networks in urban and community forestry.

Jitendra Pardeshi, Superintendent of Parks, said that cities around the world are being evaluated on the basis of various standards such as Miyawaki forests established in BMC area, regular tree planting, scientific care of trees, public awareness and allocation of relevant resources.

Also Read: Assam: Police Rescue 5 Chimpanzees in Bokajan