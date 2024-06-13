National

Mumbai Shocker: Woman Finds 'Human Finger' In Ice Cream Ordered Online

The incident reportedly occurred in Malad, where the woman, Orlem Brendan Serrao (27), found the finger halfway through consuming a butterscotch ice cream.
A Mumbai-based doctor had a disturbing experience when he allegedly discovered a human finger in an ice-cream cone his sister ordered online last Wednesday.

The incident reportedly occurred in Malad, where the woman, Orlem Brendan Serrao (27), found the finger halfway through consuming a butterscotch ice cream. Serrao, an MBBS doctor, sensed something unusual in his mouth and upon closer inspection, identified a 2 cm long piece of a human finger.

The ice cream was part of an order placed through the grocery delivery app Zepto. Serrao's sister had ordered groceries, including three butterscotch cone ice creams, when the shocking discovery was made during consumption.

Immediately upon discovering the finger, Serrao's sister notified the police.

An investigation has been  launched by the police and the finger has been sent for forensic analysis.

The police have expressed seriousness in handling the case, stating that they will search the facility where the ice cream was manufactured and packed.

