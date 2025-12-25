Muslim Community in Raipur Condemns Police Action, Plans Peaceful Protest

The recent police operation in Raipur on December 23, 2025, has sparked widespread concern and resentment within the Muslim community, with leaders alleging that several elderly and respected community members were detained without lawful justification.

According to the administration, the operation aimed to question certain individuals. However, community representatives clarified that their objection is not to lawful inquiries but to the manner in which the operation was conducted. Senior citizens, including women over the age of 70, were reportedly detained during late-night hours, raising concerns over insensitivity and violation of democratic norms.

Leaders stated that the action created an atmosphere of fear, projecting the Muslim community in a negative light. They noted that after questioning nearly 120 people, all detainees were released with valid documents, raising questions about the necessity and execution of the operation.

While reaffirming their respect for the law and willingness to cooperate, the community announced a one-day peaceful protest on December 26, 2025, at 2:30 PM at Rajiv Gandhi Chowk. A memorandum will also be submitted to the Governor of Chhattisgarh.

Demands Raised:

Conduct a fair and transparent review of the police action.

Provide dignified relief to those detained without cause.

Ensure strict adherence to constitutional and humane procedures in future operations.

The press conference in Raipur, attended by social and religious leaders, senior citizens, intellectuals, and media representatives, emphasized that the protest is intended to uphold justice, dignity, and constitutional values, not to create confrontation.

