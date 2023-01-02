Assam: Road Mishap Claims 2 Lives In Charaideo

Two people were killed in a road mishap, while another person was injured in Assam’s Charaideo on Monday.

The major accident took place at Dhamdhuli village near Tenga Pukhuri. According to reports, a motorcycle and a scooty collided head-on resulting in the accident.

Two people involved in the incident were killed on the spot, while another person sustained grave injuries.

The deceased were identified as Prabin Maliya and Deben Bora. The identity of the injured has not been established yet and he has been shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, an investigation into the incident has been initiated so as to identify the cause of the accident.