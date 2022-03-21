N Biren Singh Takes Oath As Manipur CM

Following the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) victory in Manipur in the recently held state assembly elections, N Biren Singh took oath as the Chief Minister in Imphal on Monday.

N Biren Singh will return to the position for the second term having previously served as the chief minister from 2017.

Singh was unanimously elected as leader of the legislature party of the BJP in a meeting held on Sunday. Union Ministers Niramala Sitharaman and Kiren Rijiju were present as central observers, reported ANI.

Earlier, Singh had met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, and defence minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi.

Notably, BJP retained power in Manipur having secured 32 seats in the 60-member house in the recently concluded assembly polls, while Congress won five seats and NPP won seven. The Naga People’s Front won five seats and the Kuki People’s Alliance won two. Two independent candidates managed to secure three seats.