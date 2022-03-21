Punjab: AAP To Nominate Harbhajan Singh, 2 Others to Rajya Sabha

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to nominate former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, senior party leader Raghav Chadha and IIT-Delhi Associate Professor Sandeep Pathak to the Rajya Sabha.

ANI quoted party sources as saying that AAP will nominate cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha and Delhi IIT-professor Dr Sandeep Pathak to Rajya Sabha from Punjab.

Arvind Kejriwal’s party sees Harbhajan Singh as a “youth icon” and a well-known name in the country. The party considers him a good candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat, the sources.

Regarding its Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha, who has been associated with the party for several years and risen through the party ranks, he is also being considered as a strong contender for the Upper House.

Raghav Chadha has proven his worth ever since he was appointed as the Punjab-in-charge. He worked very closely with the party workers and ensured AAP’s resounding victory in the state assembly polls in Punjab.

Though Chadha is an MLA from Delhi, the AAP leadership thinks that he can be a valuable addition to the Rajya Sabha.

Although several other names have also been considered, the party wants to send the most suitable people to the Upper House.

In 2018, the AAP had given one seat to senior party leader Sanjay Singh from Delhi and two more to Sushil Gupta and ND Gupta, new entrants in the party, amid backlash from within the party as well as outside.

It may be noted that the Election Commission (EC) recently announced that elections to five out of the seven Rajya Sabha seats from Punjab will be held on March 31. The last day for filing of nominations is March 21.

