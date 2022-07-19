Naga Political Issue: Parl Committee Welcomes Initiatives of GoI, NNPGs

The Parliamentary Committee on the Naga Political Issue on Tuesday welcomed the positive initiatives being taken by the Government of India and the Working Committees of the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) in regard to the ongoing peace dialogue between the Government of India and the Naga national political groups.

The committee also appreciated and welcomed the efforts made by the Naga political groups in taking the talks forward.

In a meeting held at Kohima on Tuesday, the Parliamentary Committee, while welcoming the statements and observations made by various organisations and individuals calling for unity and early solution, appealed to all sections to refrain from making statements that may create misunderstanding and disunity, and that may stand in the way of our common and collective endeavour to achieve genuine and lasting peace.

The Parliamentary Committee also appealed to the negotiating parties to refer to the competencies as reflected in the Framework Agreement of August 3, 2015 signed between the Government of India and the NSCN-IM to arrive at a mutually acceptable definition of competencies to resolve this contentious issue at the earliest, and bring about a final solution that is honourable, acceptable and inclusive.

Since the talks has been concluded officially on October 31, 2019, the Committee urged the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister to invite the NSCN (IM) leaders for an early conclusion.

The Parliamentary Committee said it is not a party to the Naga political negotiations, but is playing the role of facilitator, representing and reflecting the voice of the people; and this role will continue to be pursued in a serious manner.