Naga Solidarity Walk Flagged off in Kohima

Hundreds of Nagas from different northeastern states including Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Nagaland joined the two-day Naga Solidarity Walk organised by the Global Naga Forum (GNF) on Thursday.

The walk organised with the theme “One People, One Destiny” commenced from Kohima, early this morning and will culminate with the expected convergence of thousands of Nagas in Senapati Town in Manipur on Friday afternoon.

People from different villages along the National Highway-29 are extending them refreshments and drinking water.

Addressing the flagging off programme, Adviser of GNF and President Overseas Naga Association, Dr Visier Sanyu said that while Naga people are deeply divided, the walk is a common journey to unite the Nagas as one and to defend the Naga history and land with the right spirit.

Meanwhile, GNF co-convener and advisor of the Naga Mothers' Association, Dr Rosemary Dzuvichu said that this is the first leg of a people's relay for unity and peace among Nagas, while GNF will conduct more such walks to reach out to Nagas in other states and country.