Nagaland All Set To Celebrate Hornbill Festival from Dec 1

Nagaland is all set to celebrate the 2022 edition of Hornbill Festival.

Preparations are in full swing at the Naga Heritage Village in Kisama near Kohima in Nagaland for the Hornbill Festival.

The Naga Heritage Village at Kisama is located around 12 kilometres from Kohima in Nagaland.

The famed Hornbill Festival of Nagaland will be held with much grandeur this year after two years of subdued celebrations.

The festival will be held from December 1 to 10 in Nagaland.

The Festival, which is held annually, brings together the Naga tribes.

This will be the 23rd edition of the festival.

The Hornbill Festival promotes the rich and colorful culture of Nagaland and its tribes.

Nagaland has 18 recognised major tribes.