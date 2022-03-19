Nagaland Assembly Goes Paperless, Becomes 1st In India

The Nagaland Legislative Assembly became the first in the country to have operationalised the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) programme for conducting a session in paperless mode on Saturday.

A tablet or e-book was attached on the tables of the 60 members of the state’s assembly as the Budget session for the fiscal year 2022-23 commenced this morning.

Speaker Sharingain Longkumer said, “This is the medium through which we will be using this NeVA application in the Assembly as part of the pursuit to have a paperless House.”

He said that a similar system outside the framework of NeVA has been in operation in Himachal Pradesh with many other state assemblies heading in that direction.

Notably, paperless assembly involves electronic means to facilitate all the works of the legislature. It is being done under the supervision of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

Initial familiarization training for the members was already conducted and it will be continuing with the training programme for the benefit of all the members.