India-Japan Summit To Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida on Saturday addressed the India – Japan Economic Forum.
PM Modi met with Japanese PM Kishida at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi earlier today as the two leaders held productive talks. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) informed that during the talks, ways to boost economic and cultural linkages between the two countries were discussed, reported ANI.
Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had informed that the 14th annual India – Japan Summit began today. The aim is to enhance bilateral relations between two countries.
MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted, “The 14th Annual Summit gets underway with a meeting between PM @narendramodi and Japanese PM @kishida230. Another step toward advancing the India-Japan partnership - a partnership for peace, prosperity and progress.”
Notably, the Japanese PM arrived in the national capital earlier today for his first ever visit to India as the head of a Japanese government. He was received by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the airport.
The Summit is the first such meeting between the two leaders with the previous edition taking place in Tokyo in October 2018.
The Summit will give an opportunity for both nations to review and strengthen the bilateral cooperation in diverse areas as well as exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest to advance their partnership for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.
Last year saw an increase in bilateral and multilateral engagement between India and Japan, and further strengthening of the India – Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership with both parties maintaining the momentum in ties through virtual meetings and phone calls despite the pandemic.
PM Modi had spoken to the then Japanese PM Suga on April 26, 2021, to exchange views on the management of the pandemic and for strengthening cooperation in the post-Covid-19 world.
Both nations also witnessed further strengthening of bilateral security and defence cooperation.