India-Japan Summit To Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida on Saturday addressed the India – Japan Economic Forum.

PM Modi met with Japanese PM Kishida at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi earlier today as the two leaders held productive talks. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) informed that during the talks, ways to boost economic and cultural linkages between the two countries were discussed, reported ANI.

Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had informed that the 14th annual India – Japan Summit began today. The aim is to enhance bilateral relations between two countries.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted, “The 14th Annual Summit gets underway with a meeting between PM @narendramodi and Japanese PM @kishida230. Another step toward advancing the India-Japan partnership - a partnership for peace, prosperity and progress.”

Notably, the Japanese PM arrived in the national capital earlier today for his first ever visit to India as the head of a Japanese government. He was received by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the airport.