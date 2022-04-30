Nagaland: BJP Central Election Committee to Decide on Alliance for Elections

Ending all speculations and claims about the seat sharing between the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the next general elections in Nagaland, the National General Secretary of the BJP, Tarun Chugh said that the decision for alliance and seat-sharing will be decided by the Central Election Committee of the BJP.

Replying to queries on Friday, Chugh said that elections are still a year in Nagaland and when time comes, the decision will be taken by the Central Committee.

On claims of Nagaland Chief Minister and State BJP President that both NDPP and BJP would continue with the same seat sharing of 40:20 in the next election, the National General Secretary said in BJP one person does not take any decision. There is a Central Election Committee which will look into it when the election approaches.

He said the coalition government in Nagaland is running smoothly, adding wherever there is “double engine” government, development has reached the grassroots level.

The BJP National General Secretary is on a 3-day visit to Nagaland to strengthen the party and prepare for the next general elections. On his arrival at Dimapur, he held a series of meeting the party leaders and chalked out the strategies for the party.

Talking with media persons, Tarun Chugh said that the BJP has a vision to develop the Northeastern region of the country. The government has invested a huge amount for the development of the Northeast, especially keeping in mind development for Nagaland.

The BJP leader also highlighted several programmes and schemes of the NDA government like the Ujjawala, toilet, Jan Dhan Yojana, besides medical insurance scheme through which people can avail a sum of Rs 5 lakhs for medical treatment. He said that many people in Nagaland have availed these schemes.

