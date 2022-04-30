Patiala Clashes: Mobile Internet Services Suspended Till 6 PM

Mobile internet services has been temporarily suspended from 9.30 am to 6 pm in Patiala on Saturday as tension gripped the city after two groups clashed outside a temple during an anti-Khalistan rally on Friday.

The mobile internet services remain suspended from 9:30 am to 6 pm. “... there is likelihood of tension, annoyance, obstruction or injury to persons, danger to human life and property, disturbance of public peace and tranquility within the limits of district Patiala due to the recent law and order events,” an official order read.

Stopping the spread of misinformation is necessary “to thwart the designs and activities of anti-national and anti-social groups/ elements and maintain peace and communal harmony and to prevent any loss of life or damage to public/private property,” it added.

"Mobile internet services (2G/3G/4G/CDMA) (ii) all SMS services and (iii) all dongle services etc. provided on mobile networks except voice calls" have been suspended till 6 pm on Saturday,” the order said.

Atleast four, including two policemen were injured in the clash.

A curfew was imposed in Patiala yesterday following the clash between the two groups. Police opened fire in the air to bring the situation under control.

Hours later, police arrested Harish Singla, working president of a group called “Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray)” for taking out the procession without permission and instigating violence.

Harish Singla said the march was organised as a reply to the announcement by an US-based banned group called Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) to mark April 29 as the ‘Foundation Day of Khalistan’. The SFJ is headed by one Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

