3 Assam Players Selected for Khelo India University Games, 2022

For the first time ever in Assam's history of Karate, three players have been selected to participate in the Khelo India University Games, 2022. Even more proud is the fact that the three players are members of Assam State Karate Association under Assam Olympic Association, with two of them from Gauhati University and the other from Dibrugarh University. The players are -

1. Junmoni Das, Female Kumite -68kg (Guwahati University)

2. Emon Gogoi, Female Kumite +68kg (Dibrugarh University)

3. Chandini Jain, Female Kata (Guwahati University)

Khelo India University Games (KIUG), is a national level multi-sport event held in India, where athletes from universities across the country compete in different sports disciplines.

Khelo India University Games was launched after the success of the Khelo India Youth Games, which had completed its third edition in 2020. The Khelo India University Games is intended to identify and train capable athletes in the age group of 18 to 25 years for the Olympics and the Asian Games.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports team visited JAIN Global Campus and JAIN Sports School last week to review the preparedness of the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2022. Led by Smt. Sujata Chaturvedi, IAS, Hon’ble Secretary to Government of India, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports and another team led by Smt. Amar Jyothi, Director- SAI & chairperson- GTCC & Dr. Baljit Singh Sekhon, Jt. Secretary- YA&S, AIU & Co-Chairperson- GTCC met the competition managers and discussed the preparedness of the event in presence of Shri Rohit Bhardwaj, Secretary- SAI.

Also Read: N Biren Singh Takes Oath As Manipur CM