MC Mary Kom to Skip World Championships and Asian Games

Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom announced that she will not be participating in the IBA Elite Women’s World Boxing Championships 2022 trials. The boxer also decided against competing at the 2022 Asian Games which is set to begin from September 10.

However, she is focused on her preparations for the Commonwealth Games 2022 to be held from July 28.

"I would like to withdraw to allow the younger generation to make a name for themselves on the international stage and get exposure and experience of major tournaments. I want to focus on the preparation for the Commonwealth Games only," Mary informed the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) in a statement, reports IANS.

On the other hand, BFI President Ajay Singh said, "Mary Kom has been the torchbearer for Indian boxing for the last two decades and has inspired countless boxers and sportspersons across the world. We completely respect her decision, and it is a testimony of her champion character to make way for the other boxers."

Ajay expressed his delight at the bench strength that Indian boxing possesses. The BFI is looking forward to the younger generation to make the nation proud in boxing. He also wished Mary the best in her preparations for the CWG. The World Championships will be held in Istanbul from May 6-21, followed by the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham from July 28 and Asian Games in Hangzhou from September 10.

Also Read: Assam: Massive Fire Engulfs 9 Markets In Kokrajhar