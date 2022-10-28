Elon Musk’s ‘Spoiler Alert’ Tweet Confuses Netizens

Hours after he completed the Twitter acquisition for a whopping USD 44 billion deal, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted "Let the good times roll", which he labeled as a "Spoiler Alert" for netizens.

Elon Musk's tweet has created utter suspense in the minds of millions.

"Spoiler Alert. Let the good times roll," Elon Musk tweeted early Friday morning after closing the Twitter acquisition deal Thursday night.

Earlier, billionaire Elon Musk said that he intends to replace Parag Agrawal as CEO of the social media platform and also intends to reverse the permanent ban on users, according to a Bloomberg report.

Agrawal was fired along with other major executives upon completion of the takeover, Bloomberg on Friday reported citing a person familiar with the matter.

Musk ahead of his USD 44 billion Twitter acquisition deal had dismissed speculation about why he'd buy the micro-blogging platform and his thoughts on advertising.

"The reason I acquired Twitter is that it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence. There is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far right-wing and far left-wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide our society," he said in a statement on Thursday.

