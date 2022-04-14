Nagaland CM Meets Jitendra Singh, Discusses Several State-Related Issues

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Thursday called on Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday to discuss several state-related issues.

The issues discussed ranged from development to placement of All India Services officers.

Rio brought to the notice of Singh some of the issues related to deputation and placement of IAS officers in Nagaland.

Rio also requested the Union Minister to follow up with the Central Government on the progress of some of the other proposals of the projects in Nagaland. Singh said that his office will take due cognizance of it.

Rio appreciated Singh's keen interest and focus on the development of the Northeast and said that the people of Nagaland always look upon him as their messenger in the national capital who is always ready to follow up on the issues of their concern, according to a statement by the Ministry of Personnel.

The Union Minister also said it is primarily because of the high priority given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the Northeast has today undergone a "miraculous transformation".

Further lauding the Prime Minister’s efforts towards Northeast, Singh said that PM Modi has diligently and painstakingly not only ensured all-round development in the Northeast but has also enabled the people of the Northeast to play the mainstream role of participation in the building of the nation.

