Nagaland Govt Refuses to Grant Casual Leave to Protesting Doctors

The Nagaland government has refused to grant casual leave to protesting doctors in the state.

It may be mentioned that the protesting doctors are demanding an increase in the retirement age from 60 to 62 years. They have declared a three-day "mass casual leave" next week to press for their demand for an increase in the retirement age.

Nagaland Chief Secretary J Alam has said that the state government has taken note of the media reports of the Nagaland In-Service Doctors Association (NIDA) calling upon its members to proceed on mass casual leave from April 18 to 20 in support of its demand for an increase in the superannuation age from 60 to 62 years.

The Chief Secretary also directed the Principal Director of Health and Family Welfare to issue directions to all officials not to approve casual leave of any officers and if already granted, to recall or revoke the same.

The committee under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary is holding the deliberations with all the stakeholders.

However, the state government, while referring to rule 25 of the Nagaland Government Servants Conduct Rules, 1968, which prohibits Government Servants from participating in any form of strike, including mass casual leave or in any way abet any form of strike, asserted that no leave would be granted to the protesting doctors.

