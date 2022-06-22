Nagaland Killings: Army Personnel Charge Sheeted Will Not Face Civil Trial

The Indian army personnel named in the killings of civilians in Nagaland’s Oting will not undergo any civil trial and will be tried by by the army, according to reports.

The soldiers of the 21 Para Special Forces of the Indian army were involved in the botched operation in December 2021 which led to the death of 14 civilians at Oting in Nagaland.

They will now be tried internally by the army, reported IANS citing sources.

“All the accused are highly-trained personnel of the Indian Army who were on a mission to neutralise a group of militants, including some of the top leadership of the NSCN-KYA,” IANS quoted sources as saying.

The report added that the charge sheet filed by the special investigation team implicates the soldiers stating that the operation was carried out with in “intention to kill innocent villagers”.