Nagpur: Senior IT Analyst Dies of Cardiac Arrest at HCL Office

In a tragic incident, a 40-year-old employee of HCL Technologies, Nitin Edwin Michael, passed away due to cardiac arrest at the company’s office in the Mihan area of Nagpur.
The incident occurred on Friday when Michael, a senior analyst, was found unresponsive in the office washroom around 7 pm.
His colleagues rushed him to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Nagpur, but he was declared dead on arrival.
An official from the Sonegaon police station confirmed the incident, stating that the initial postmortem findings indicate cardiac arrest as the cause of death. A case of accidental death has been registered, and the investigation into the circumstances surrounding Michael’s death is ongoing.
Michael is survived by his wife and their six-year-old son.
In response to the incident, an HCL Technologies spokesperson expressed condolences to the bereaved family, stating: "This is an unfortunate incident and a tragic loss. We extend our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased employee and are providing all possible assistance. The employee was provided emergency support at the campus healthcare clinic and rushed to the hospital. The well-being of our people is of utmost priority, and HCLTech provides healthcare programs, including on-campus clinics and annual preventive health checks."
This tragic death follows a series of recent incidents involving employee deaths linked to workplace stress or health issues.
On Tuesday, an HDFC Bank employee, Sadaf Fatima, died allegedly due to work pressure at her office in Lucknow. Fatima, who was serving as an additional deputy vice-president at HDFC’s Vibuti Khand branch, collapsed in the office and was declared dead at the hospital.
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav expressed concerns about the growing stress in workplaces, stating that "work pressure and stress have become the same everywhere from government to private jobs, with people working out of compulsion."
Earlier in June, Anna Sebastian Perayil, a chartered accountant from Kerala working at EY Pune, also died of cardiac arrest, with her mother later attributing her death to the excessive workload and poor work culture at the firm.
These incidents have reignited conversations about the increasing work pressure and its toll on employee health in India’s corporate sector.