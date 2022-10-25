Naharlagun Fire: Arunachal CM "Worried And Upset" Over Incident

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday expressed grief over the massive fire that broke out at the daily market at Naharlagun near capital Itanagar.

Over 700 shops were gutted completely in a major incident of fire that broke out at the Naharlagun daily market in the early hours of Tuesday.

CM Khandu, while speaking on the incident said that he was “worried and upset” over the incident. He mentioned that he was constantly monitoring the rescue and relief operations following the incident.

He said, “Worried and upset about the damage caused to shops by Naharlagun fire. I have been monitoring relief and rescue operations since morning. Our government will extend every possible support to the affected people.”