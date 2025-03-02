Namo Drone Didis Set Example for Women Empowerment, Says MIT Expert

Professor Jonathan Fleming, Senior Lecturer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Sloan School of Management, USA, on Saturday interacted with Namo Drone Didis at the ICAR Pusa campus in New Delhi. He commended the Indian government's efforts in leveraging technology for women empowerment and hailed the initiative as an inspiration globally.

Advertisment

During his interaction, Professor Fleming expressed enthusiasm over India's innovative approach to empowering women through drone technology. "I am excited to see how India is using technology to uplift women. This initiative is not just a model for rural India but also for other countries that can learn from this concept," he remarked.

According to an official release from the Ministry of Rural Development, Professor Fleming was particularly impressed with the structured training programs and the tangible benefits women are deriving from the use of cutting-edge technology.

The Namo Drone Didis detailed their journey, explaining how the Government of India has facilitated their access to drone technology and provided financial assistance to help them become Drone Didis. They highlighted how drones have revolutionized farming practices by enabling efficient spraying of fertilizers and pesticides, especially in dense crop fields where manual spraying has been a significant challenge.

The beneficiaries expressed their pride in being called Drone Didis and acknowledged the scheme’s positive impact on their financial well-being. They credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership for launching an initiative that has transformed their lives.

Professor Fleming also visited the Drone Robotics and Machine Learning Centre at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), where he observed various drone models developed to enhance agricultural productivity. Dr. Ravi Sahoo, Principal Scientist at the Division of Agricultural Physics, briefed him on India's integration of indigenous knowledge with modern technology to advance the agriculture sector—recognized as the backbone of the Indian economy and social system.

Describing India's technological advancements in agriculture as "fascinating," Professor Fleming remarked that the country is not just transforming its present agricultural landscape but also investing in a sustainable future.

Raman Wadhwa, Deputy Director of the National Rural Livelihoods Mission, provided an overview of the Namo Drone Didi scheme to the visiting professor. Four Drone Didis—Gita, Sita, Priyanka, and Hemlata—performed a live demonstration of drone-assisted spraying at the IARI campus, showcasing the efficiency and effectiveness of the technology.

Speaking to the media after his visit, Professor Fleming underscored the uniqueness of India’s approach. "In the USA, 100 percent of beneficiaries of the drone incentive scheme are men, while in India, it is the exact opposite—all beneficiaries are women. This is a remarkable example of how India is using technology to empower women," he stated.

Expressing his admiration for India’s progressive strides in technology and women empowerment, he concluded, "I am returning to my country with many positive messages for my government from my wonderful experiences in India."