PM Narendra Modi Likely to Visit Party Office in Gujarat Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the party office in Gujarat on Thursday evening as the ruling BJP is poised for a landslide victory in Gujarat Assembly election 2022 to retain power for a record seventh straight term.

According to a source of BJP, the Prime Minister is expected to address a big rally during which he is likely to thank the voters of his state for a resounding victory of his party.

PM Modi will be briefed by the top state BJP leaders and interact with the newly-elected party MLAs.

The party is also likely to put a seal on incumbent chief minister Bhupendra Patel, who is leading in Ghatlodia, and most likely to be re-elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party.

Though the opposition took on the Modi government over rising inflation, slowing growth and joblessness, the economic troubles apparently did not dent BJP's popularity in Gujarat that has been a bastion of the party for decades and where Modi was chief minister from 2001 to 2014.

Pulverised by the BJP, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) initially seemed to be locked in a battle to grab the status of the main opposition party in the state with the grand old party having an edge. The Congress and the AAP were leading in 20 and six constituencies respectively.