Narendra Modi Sworn in for Third Consecutive Term as PM at Rashtrapati Bhavan

On Sunday, Narendra Modi was sworn in as India's Prime Minister for a third term in a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, administered by President Droupadi Murmu at 7:15 pm on June 9th.
Following the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Modi submitted his resignation as Prime Minister to President Murmu on Wednesday.
The new Modi 3.0 cabinet comprises 72 ministers, including 30 Cabinet Ministers, 5 Ministers of State with Independent Charge, and 36 Ministers of State. Modi retained key ministers and allocated multiple positions to NDA allies.
The swearing-in ceremony was attended by 8,000 guests, including national and international leaders, outgoing Parliamentarians, BJP and opposition leaders, as well as representatives from various professions and neighboring countries' heads of state.
International dignitaries present included leaders from Sri Lanka, Maldives, Seychelles, Bangladesh, Mauritius, Nepal, and Bhutan. Following the ceremony, President Murmu hosted a banquet at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
In the 2024 general elections, BJP secured 240 seats, while the NDA alliance won 293 seats, ensuring a majority. The Congress party secured 99 seats, while the INDIA bloc won 234 seats.