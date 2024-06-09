Narendra Modi's Swearing-In Ceremony: A Glance at the Key Highlights

Ahead of his swearing-in ceremony this evening, Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi made several significant visits to pay homage to key figures in India's history.

Modi began his day at Rajghat, paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. Following this, he paid respects to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his memorial, 'Sadaiv Atal', and also visited the National War Memorial to honor India's fallen soldiers.