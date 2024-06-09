Narendra Modi's Swearing-In Ceremony: A Glance at the Key Highlights

Ahead of his swearing-in ceremony this evening, Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi made several significant visits to pay homage to key figures in India's history.
Modi began his day at Rajghat, paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. Following this, he paid respects to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his memorial, 'Sadaiv Atal', and also visited the National War Memorial to honor India's fallen soldiers.
The swearing-in ceremony for Modi and his Council of Ministers is set to take place at 7:15 PM at Rashtrapati Bhawan. However, the event will witness a notable absence as the Trinamool Congress, led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has announced it will not attend. Banerjee stated she could not extend her best wishes to the incoming government.
Despite the internal political boycott, the ceremony will be attended by several foreign dignitaries, highlighting India's diplomatic ties in the region. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Seychelles Vice President Ahmed Afif arrived in Delhi on Saturday, joining a distinguished list of attendees. This list includes Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', and Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay.
The presence of these leaders underscores the importance of India's relationships with their respective countries:
Bangladesh: Under Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has been pivotal for India's national security by cracking down on militants and separatist groups. Ongoing efforts focus on improving connectivity and a comprehensive water-sharing agreement.
Sri Lanka: India shares deep cultural ties with Sri Lanka, particularly with the Tamil communities. Future discussions are expected to enhance maritime security cooperation and economic ties.
Nepal: Sharing deep cultural and religious bonds, both countries are keen to resolve energy and water-sharing disputes and boost tourism.
Maldives: Relations with Maldives have seen ups and downs, but President Muizzu's attendance signals a possible improvement. Trade between the two nations reached $979 million in 2023-24.
Seychelles: India and Seychelles maintain a strategic relationship, especially in maritime security and environmental cooperation.
Bhutan: As close allies, India and Bhutan continue to share significant economic and cultural exchanges.
Mauritius: Ties with Mauritius are reinforced by a significant Indian diaspora and focus on strategic partnerships in digital technology and the blue economy.
This diverse attendance highlights India's strategic and cultural diplomacy, reflecting the country's influence and connections across South Asia and the Indian Ocean region.