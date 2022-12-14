PM Narendra Modi to Visit Poll-Bound Tripura on Dec 18

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all geared up for the polls in Northeastern states of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland scheduled in February 2023 after the electoral victory in Gujarat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to pay a visit to the poll-bound state of Tripura on December 18.

His visit assumes much significance as his public meeting to be held at Swami Vivekananda stadium will be the official launching of the party's campaign for the elections.

Official sources said the Prime Minister will inaugurate a slew of projects and also take sessions with the beneficiaries of different centrally sponsored schemes.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha chaired a preparatory meeting in presence of all the state leaders at the party headquarters in connection with the PM's ensuing visit. "The BJP is planning to make it big. All the party wings have been alerted to ensure that the public meetings turn out to be a successful one", said sources.

He will also visit Meghalaya, informed CM Conrad Sangma.

Interacting with the media, CM Sangma said that the purpose of the PM’s visit to Shillong is to attend the programme to celebrate the golden jubilee celebrations of the North Eastern Council.

He further said that as PM will be having two programmes on the same day so he will be flying back to Delhi after staying for three hours in the capital city.

Meanwhile, he informed that all necessary security arrangements will be made ahead of his visit adding that the security will be managed by Special Protection Group (SPG).

Moreover, governors and chief minister from all the eight Northeastern states are scheduled to attend the program.

It may be mentioned that North Eastern Council (NEC) is a statutory advisory body that was constituted under the North Eastern Council Act 1971 and came into being on November 7, 1972 at the capital city.