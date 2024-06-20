NFR to Resume GaribRath Express Services from July

From July 6, 2024, Train No. 12518 (Guwahati-Kolkata) GaribRath Express will run every Saturday, departing Guwahati at 21:00 hrs and arriving in Kolkata at 14:30 hrs the next day. Similarly, Train No. 12517 (Kolkata-Guwahati) will begin from July 4, 2024, departing Kolkata at 21:40 hrs and reaching Guwahati at 16:15 hrs the following day.