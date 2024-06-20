NFR to Resume GaribRath Express Services from July

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced the resumption of GaribRath Express services with effect from July 2024. The services will connect key routes including Agartala-Kolkata and Guwahati-Kolkata on designated days.
Starting July 3, 2024, Train No. 12502 (Agartala-Kolkata) GaribRath Express will operate every Wednesday, departing Agartala at 7:35 hrs and arriving in Kolkata at 14:30 hrs the following day. Conversely, Train No. 12501 (Kolkata-Agartala) will commence from July 7, 2024, departing Kolkata at 21:40 hrs and reaching Agartala at 05:15 hrs on Tuesday.
From July 6, 2024, Train No. 12518 (Guwahati-Kolkata) GaribRath Express will run every Saturday, departing Guwahati at 21:00 hrs and arriving in Kolkata at 14:30 hrs the next day. Similarly, Train No. 12517 (Kolkata-Guwahati) will begin from July 4, 2024, departing Kolkata at 21:40 hrs and reaching Guwahati at 16:15 hrs the following day.
These trains will serve stations including Dharmanagar, New Haflong, Guwahati, Goalpara Town, New Bongaigaon, New Alipurduar, New Jalpaiguri, Malda Town, Katwa Jn., and Bandel Jn., enhancing connectivity between Northeast India and West Bengal.
All trains will feature 16 AC-3 Tier Economy coaches, catering to the comfort and convenience of passengers. The resumption of these services aims to meet longstanding demands for improved rail connectivity, benefiting patients, students, and commuters while boosting economic growth and commerce between the regions.