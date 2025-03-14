Nation Celebrates Holi with Festive Spirit; Leaders Extend Greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his Holi greetings to the nation early this morning via his X handle. Sharing his wishes, he wrote, "May this joyous festival bring new enthusiasm and strength into everyone's lives, spreading the colors of unity among the people of the country."

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi also conveyed his Holi wishes through X. He wrote, "Wishing you all a very happy Holi! May this festival of colors bring new joy, enthusiasm, and immense happiness into your lives."

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma greeted the people of Assam via social media platforms like Facebook and X. He shared a video of the Falgutsav celebrations at Barpeta Satra, writing, "The echoes of Holi songs are resonating everywhere, and hearts are filled with colors of joy. On this auspicious occasion of Phalgutsav, I extend my heartfelt greetings to the people of Assam. May Lord Krishna bless everyone with devotion and spirituality, paving the way for a vibrant and harmonious Assam."

Additionally, he shared a video of the Phakuwa festival at Bordowa (Batadrava) Satra, highlighting the Gandha Parva of Krishna Gosai and presenting an introduction to Batadrava Than.

Deputy Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha and Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi also took to Facebook and X to extend his greetings. He quoted lines from a traditional Holi song:

"Ronge fagu khele Chaitanya Banamali, dui hate fagu'r gunda sinchanta Murari."

Along with this, he wrote, "May our lives be as colorful as the festival of Holi, strengthening the bonds of unity and friendship. Wishing everyone a blessed Phalgutsav and Dol Mahotsav."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also greeted the people of his state and the nation. He referred to Holi as a symbol of unity and played Holi with flowers while addressing the public.

Maharashtra witnessed grand Holi celebrations, with people joyfully applying colors to one another. However, as today is Friday (Jumma), and many from the Muslim community are attending prayers, security measures have been tightened in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh to ensure peaceful celebrations.

Holi is being celebrated with great enthusiasm in Nepal as well, where people are marking the festival in a manner similar to India.

