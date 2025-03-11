Local Holiday Declared in Kamrup Metro on March 15 for Holi

The Assam government has announced a local holiday on March 15, 2025 (Saturday), within the jurisdiction of the Kamrup (Metro) district on the occasion of Dol Jatra (Holi) festival.

As per the official notification, all state government offices and educational institutions within Kamrup Metro will remain closed on March 15.

"All State Govt. Offices, educational institutions within Kamrup (Metro) District will remain closed on 15th March, 2025 on account of this holiday," the order read.

Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is a popular Hindu festival celebrated across India and beyond. It marks the arrival of spring and symbolizes the victory of good over evil. The festival begins with Holika Dahan (bonfire) on the night before Holi, signifying the burning away of negativity. The next day, people celebrate by smearing colors, playing with water, and exchanging sweets like gujiya and malpua. Holi fosters unity and joy, bringing people together in a spirit of love and celebration.