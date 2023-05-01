Nation Observes International Labour Day

Every year the world observes International Labour Day on May 1 to highlight the importance of workers and their contribution from providing essential services to building infrastructure for the general public.
Although International May Day was declared in the year 1889, the Labour Kisan Party of Hindustan in Madras (now Chennai) celebrated the first May Day in the year 1923.
The nation is celebrating International Labour Day along with the world on Monday.
Indian National Congress (INC) on their official Twitter handle said that Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) was introduced by the Congress government to realize ‘right to work’ for millions of people in India.
They wrote, “MGNREGA introduced in 2005 by the Congress govt realised the ‘right to work’ for millions of people in India & worked as a progressive wheel towards social welfare, women empowerment & economic upliftment. Today on Labour Day, we celebrate & salute the contributions of the Indian workforce towards the development & prosperity of India.”
Meanwhile, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that labours are the real backbone of the country. He tweeted, “They are the real backbone of the country, nothing thrives without Labour. On Labour Day, I take this opportunity to thank everyone all who work for our nation.”