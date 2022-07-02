Security Forces Neutralize 1 ULFA-I Cadre In Tinsukia Encounter

A cadre of the United Liberation Front of Asom – Independent (ULFA-I) was neutralized in the gunfight that broke out with security forces in Assam’s Tinsukia on Friday.
The cadre, identified as SS Sgt Gyan Asom, was believed to be a hardcore active member of the operational group of ULFA-I.
According to a release from the PRO Defence in Guwahati, a joint operation was carried out by the troops of Rupai Batallion of Red Shield Division, which is under the aegis of Spear Corps I and the Assam Police.
The operation was carried out based on specific inputs of at least five to six ULFA-I armed militants present in the Dahpathar area in the Tinsukia district of Upper Assam, the release mentioned.
According to reports, the group of militants had been hiding at house of one Bhola Changmai in the village.
Acting on the information, the joint operation was launched and security forces surrounded the house. However, instead of surrendering, they hurled a grenade at the security personnel, after which the situation escalated, reports stated.
Three of the ULFA-I militants were identified as Rinku Asom, Uday Asom and Mriganka Asom.
The group had reportedly come under the direction of senior ULFA-I leader Rupam Asom. The nature of their visit is yet to be ascertained.
Meanwhile, a major strike against security forces was averted as large quantity of war like stores for making and detonating improvised explosive device (IED) have been recovered. Search for other cadres of the group is underway, the release added.