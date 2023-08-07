National Handloom Day: Celebrating Beauty and Diversity of India’s Handwoven Fabrics

The renowned Banarasi silk from Uttar Pradesh, the resplendent Kanjeevaram silk from Tamil Nadu, the delicate Chanderi from Madhya Pradesh, the vibrant Pochampally from Telangana, the exquisite Patola from Gujarat, the intricate Jamdani from West Bengal, the lustrous Muga silk from Assam, the captivating Phulkari from Punjab, the resplendent Bandhani from Rajasthan, the evocative Ikat from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, the entrancing Kalamkari from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the ethereal Chikankari from Uttar Pradesh, the regal Kasavu from Kerala, and the majestic Paithani from Maharashtra—each fabric is a chapter in India's narrative, telling stories of legacy, artistry, and tradition.